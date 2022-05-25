Skip to main content
Dodgers: ESPN Insider Believes Trevor Bauer's Suspension Likely to be Reduced

Dodgers: ESPN Insider Believes Trevor Bauer's Suspension Likely to be Reduced

ESPN's Jeff Passan believes that the most likely outcome from Trevor Bauer's appeal process is his suspension getting reduced.

ESPN's Jeff Passan believes that the most likely outcome from Trevor Bauer's appeal process is his suspension getting reduced.

Trevor Bauer is currently serving an unprecedented 324-game suspension levied by Major League Baseball. The Dodgers pitcher started the appeals process this week, but insiders believe that it's going to be a long process. 

There's three outcomes that could come to pass once the process is complete. Bauer could have his appeal denied and would serve the full length of the suspension. He could win the appeal outright and have the suspension reduced to 0 games. Or, Bauer could see the total number of games reduced.

The latter is what ESPN's Jeff Passan believes is the most likely outcome. During a recent appearance on the Baseball Tonight podcast, Passan stated that he thinks the suspension getting reduced is the most probable result. 

Scroll to Continue

Read More

“It could be reduced, which I think is probably the likeliest scenario because there is precedence. When you look at a suspension as enormous as this one, typically huge suspensions find some kind of reduction. I don’t know if it’s going to be a half-season, I don’t know if it’s going to be a full season. But MLB believes that it has a mountain of evidence against Trevor Bauer.”

If the suspension does get reduced, the Dodgers organization would have some big decisions to make about their future as it pertains to Bauer. LA could elect to cut him, but then would have to eat the remaining value of Bauer's contract. They could let him take the mound, but would then have to brace for what would presumed to be significant public blowback.

Trevor BauerLos Angeles Dodgers

USATSI_16385837_168396005_lowres
News

Dodgers: Trea Turner Adds Fuel to the Juan Soto-to-LA Fire

By Staff Writer16 hours ago
USATSI_18245717_168396005_lowres
News

Dodgers Injury Update: Clayton Kershaw To Throw This Week

By Staff Writer17 hours ago
USATSI_18284484_168396005_lowres (1)
News

Dodgers: Former MVP Caliber Player Backs Max Muncy After Game-Ending Error

By Staff Writer18 hours ago
USATSI_18337282_168396005_lowres
News

Dodgers: Watch Trea Turner Get a Standing Ovation in Return to Nationals Stadium

By Staff Writer20 hours ago
USATSI_8483953_168396005_lowres
News

Dodgers: Today is the 20th Anniversary of Shawn Green's Legendary Performance

By Staff WriterMay 24, 2022
USATSI_16903487_168396005_lowres
News

Dodgers: Max Muncy and Justin Turner Still Adapting to DH Role

By Staff WriterMay 23, 2022
USATSI_18284484_168396005_lowres
News

Dodgers: Max Muncy Discusses the Error that Led to Walk-Off Loss for LA

By Staff WriterMay 23, 2022
USATSI_18297388_168396005_lowres
News

Dodgers: Jackie Robinson at Center of Tim Anderson-Josh Donaldson Controversy

By Staff WriterMay 23, 2022