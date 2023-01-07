Dodgers: Former Fan Favorite Hoping to Make Comeback

Perhaps the former fan favorite can find himself back on the Dodgers

A season well spent with the Kiwoom Heroes may have given Yasiel Puig everything he needed for an MLB comeback. As if it was right in time, Puig is also looking to make his way back.

A name familiar among all Dodgers fans as Puig spent six seasons with the team. During that same span, Puig racked up 108 home runs and 331 RBI's on a .279 batting average.

In just one season with the Heroes, Puig reached a nearly identical batting average (.277) but also knocked down 21 home runs in 126 games. With Puig feeling as confident as he was when he was in the MLB, reports believe Puig will inevitably try to make a comeback especially with Puig and the Heroes not coming to an agreement (via New York Post).

An up and down career but one many fans will be happy to see back in a Dodgers uniform. Although there's no indication of the team making a move on Puig it's something fans should keep an eye on.

The rest of the league may have seen enough from Puig in 2022 who helped bring the Heroes to the Korean series. Unfortunately, Puig and company were not able to prevail with the championship but fought a valiant effort and losing in seven games.

Baseball still runs through Puig and any team who takes on a low-risk contract for Puig can payoff greatly.