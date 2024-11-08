Dodgers Have Made Contract Offer to Superstar Shortstop: Report
From rumors to reality, the Los Angeles Dodgers have made an offer to free agent shortstop Willy Adames, per MLB insider Mike Rodriguez.
There was speculation the Dodgers were on the hunt for a franchise shortstop, but nothing had been confirmed. On Thursday, part of the Dodgers' plans for the offseason were revealed.
The Dodgers reportedly made a proposoal to Adames, but he hasn't made a decision yet. The star did receiver an offer from the New York Mets of over $160 million for a period of seven years, per Rodriguez.
However, the Mets want Adames to play third, not shortstop, since New York already has Francisco Lindor as their franchise guy. Adames doesn't want to play third, or at least isn't convinced just yet, Rodriguez reports.
It's evident the Dodgers are keen to sign Adames and add him to the lineup. The Dodgers picked up the club option for Miguel Rojas, which indicated that the veteran would be returning for another season. But Rojas will likely play a backup role in 2025, especially if the Dodgers end up signing Adames.
The addition of Adames would also mean Tommy Edman would play in the outfield full-time, which suits the utility man. The Dodgers also announced that Mookie Betts would be playing in the infield for the 2025 season.
Betts would likely take second base, which means the Dodgers need to fill just two more outfield spots. The Dodgers could go with Andy Pages, Dalton Rushing, Chris Taylor or James Outman. The team could also re-sign Teoscar Hernández to play left field.
This means Gavin Lux may be out a job and it also means the Dodgers might not re-sign Kiké Hernández. The signing of Adames could have huge implications for several members of the 2024 roster.
Adames would provide another strong bat for the Dodgers lineup. The 29-year-old is coming off a strong 2024 campaign where he slashed .251/.331/.462.
Adames had 32 home runs and 112 RBIs, both career-highs for the shortstop.
The Dodgers have plenty of internal options to play shortstop, but the Dodgers may choose to secure a starter externally.