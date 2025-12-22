Dodgers Sign Free Agent After Losing Him at Midseason

The Dodgers signed free agent Chuckie Robinson to a minor league contract. According to his transactions page, the contract became official on Thursday.

Robinson, 31, played one major league game for the Dodgers in 2025 after spending spring training with the Angels and joining the Dodgers organization in May on a waiver claim.

Robinson made two plate appearances on Sept. 15 against the Philadelphia Phillies, then was optioned to Triple-A Oklahoma City the next day.

Five days later, the Atlanta Braves claimed Robinson off waivers from the Dodgers. He finished the season on the Braves' active roster but did not appear in a game.

Robinson elected free agency after the season, going on the hunt for his seventh different organization in the last four years. Instead, he'll return to a familiar organization, with the possibility of being the primary catcher at Triple-A Oklahoma City next season.

The Dodgers might also offer Robinson a viable path back to the majors in 2026.

Dalton Rushing was tabbed the backup to All-Star catcher Will Smith when he received his first major league promotion in May. But after slashing .314/.436/.517 at Triple-A Oklahoma City, Rushing played sparingly in the majors. He slashed .204/.258/.324 in 53 games with the Dodgers, then was surpassed by Ben Rortvedt as the primary backup.

After getting one plate appearance as a pinch hitter in the NLDS, Rushing was left off the Dodgers' roster for the NLCS and World Series. The Dodgers have since lost Rortvedt to the Cincinnati Reds via waiver claim.

The Dodgers could facilitate more playing time for Rushing by moving him to left field, where he's played in the minors. Or they could send him back to Triple-A for more seasoning.

Either way, the Dodgers enter 2026 with a potential need for a veteran catcher to back up Smith.

Enter Robinson, who has played 52 career games in the majors since his 2022 debut with the Cincinnati Reds. He's a career .131 hitter (17 for 130) with two home runs and five RBIs.

Robinson was originally drafted by the Houston Astros in 2016 but joined the Cincinnati Reds in December 2020. He made his big league debut in 2022, playing 25 games with the Reds. After spending all of 2023 with the Reds' Triple-A affiliate, Robinson signed a minor league deal with the White Sox as a free agent in December 2023.

Robinson played 26 games with the White Sox in 2024, hitting .129 (9 for 70), but spent most of the season at Triple-A Charlotte. He was acquired by the Angels in a cash trade in December 2024.

