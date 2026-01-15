Dodgers Signing Has Long-Term Potential to Be Next Adrián Beltré or Carlos Santana

The Los Angeles Dodgers are hoping shortstop Ezequiel Melbourne is their next great international signing out of Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic, following the trend Adrian Beltre and Carlos Santana started decades earlier, before truly becoming stars elsewhere.

MLB.com's Jesse Borek evoked the pair while discussing Melbourne's ceiling, and what it'll take for him to get there. Borek made sure to distinguish that it's not yet a comparison that does justice to where Melbourne is at, but was bullish on the aspects of his game that could get him there.

"While it’s far too early to say Melbourne is on the same track as former Dodgers international signees Adrián Beltré and Carlos Santana (among many others who have called Santo Domingo home), he has tremendous physical projection. A switch-hitter with a quality eye and a smooth stroke from both sides of the dish, he’s presently focused on line drives, but scouts believe there will be plenty of pop to come as he enters the professional environment," Borek wrote.

"Melbourne ($747,500 signing bonus) has a quick first step defensively, backing the idea that he could stick at shortstop despite his taller frame. His long legs enable him to cover ground on the basepaths and he could tap into some stolen-base prowess as he continues to hone that aspect of his game."

Melbourne doesn't have immediate potential, with contact potentially an issue he'll need to work on before ever becoming a starting infielder. Still, he does have the raw skills that, with the right coaching, can give him a high ceiling if/when it comes together.

Dodgers' Other International Signing Has Power and Contact Potential

The Dodgers' other international signing, outfielder Rubiel Arias, has the opposite projection. Many see Arias as a contact hitter who may take some time before finding power. With that said, Baseball America's Ben Badler relayed an overall positive view of the Dominican.

“He gets his swing started with a leg kick, cranks his back elbow up high and unleashes a fast swing with the bat speed to drive the ball over the fence to his pull side,” Badler wrote. “Scouts highest on Arias praised his feel for hitting, as well—some scouts think it will be a hit-over-power profile—and given the physical projection remaining in his lean, high-waist frame, there should be more power still in the tank.”

These moves won't help the current dynasty, but could set up the stage for the next one. Both will take a while before being Major Leagues-ready.