Dodgers: Is Suspended LA Pitcher The Reason Team isn't Spending So Far This Offseason?

There have been reports about the team being cautious of their payroll.
The Dodgers have had a pretty silent offseason thus far. They've brought back Clayton Kershaw, and added RHP Shelby Miller and OF Jason Heyward. And that's pretty much it.

They've been linked to a lot of top free agents, but haven't been able to consummate any deals. Last week, Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic reported that one reason the Dodgers weren't spending big on top free agents was because of the Trevor Bauer situation. He said that they don't know exactly where their payroll could be if they have to pay him, and are being cautious. They also have a big free agent in mind for next season.

Doug McKain of dodgersnation.com did a great job of breaking down all the news regarding the Dodgers' payroll and the Bauer situation, and spoke about their efforts to save money for next offseason to make a bid for two-way superstar Shohei Ohtani:

Ohtani's impending free agency has been discussed as much as any of this year's free agent class — and rightfully so. Ohtani is the most special player in baseball history, and is truly a two-in-one All-Star. The Dodgers, like many other teams, are going to offer him just about anything he wants, and there's a good chance it gets to be a pretty high price tag. 

You can't blame the Dodgers for wanting to save this offseason to spend big next year — they just have to hope their plan works.

