Dodgers: Justin Turner Admits Who Swayed Him in His Decision to Sign with Sox

The former Dodgers teammates are excited to play alongside each other once again.

After signing a one-year deal, Justin Turner is headed to Boston, and although this will be a new city for him, he will be reunited with a familiar face.

During the singing process, Turner admitted that his former teammate, Kiké Hernández, helped influence his decision to play for the Red Sox.

With the two already being close friends, their chemistry can only go up from here. The former Dodgers teammates played together for five years and were a part of the World Series team back in 2020. The two aim to bring that winning energy to Beantown.

Hernandez has already shared his excitement on Twitter following the news:

The two’s friendship delves beyond just the baseball field; there is no doubt about the significant level of impact they have on each other.

Turner was a leader in Los Angeles and looks to deliver in the same ways for Boston. The 38-year-old is a career .289 hitter with 164 home runs.

Though the vet spent much of the 2022 season serving as a DH and third baseman, he is expected to split time between designated hitter, first base, and third base with the Red Sox. This is nothing the two-time All-Star can’t handle.

Not only will it be fun for both Hernandez and Turner to reunite, but it will also be fun for Sox fans to see this dynamic duo back at it again for 2023.