Dodgers: Justin Turner Doesn't Think Age Is a Factor in His Sluggish Start

Justin Turner pushes back on his age contributing to his poor performance at the plate this year.

Dodgers fans are used to slow starts from Justin Turner. Historically, Turner's worst months by OPS are April (.750) and May (.780). 31 games into the 2022, Turner's that number stands at .609.

JT has tinkered with his swing a bit, including, but not limited to, opening up his stance to help him attack pitches in on his hands. The new approach, has yet to produce consistent results.

The 37-year-old is still honing in on his swing, but doesn't want to hear that his age is a factor in what been a frustrating season thus far for the Dodgers captain (quotes via LA Times' Jack Harris).

“I think it’s easy to point out in my case. But a lot of other guys are going through it too. So what’s the excuse for those guys? I don’t think pointing a finger at my age is fair.”

As the old saying goes, baseball is a sport of failure. Slumps do happen. JT will continue to grind until he gets dialed in.

“Obviously, it looks uglier when it’s the first month. But you can’t really sit and look at the scoreboard and feel sorry for yourself…you’re still coming in every day and trying to hone things in.”

To be fair to veteran, he's been rather unlucky this year. His .237 BABIP is well below league average (.300). The ball just isn't bouncing his way at the moment.

Luck isn't the only thing to blame though. Turner isn't seeing the ball that well either. His 7.2% walk rate this season is the lowest of his Dodgers career. His 16.8% strikeout rate is his highest since 2016.

The contact also hasn't been high quality. His hard hit percentage (any ball off the bat 95 MPH or greater) is 29.1%. His career average is 40%.

Luck and poor contact are to blame, not his age.

If you ask him. 

