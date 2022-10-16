Dodgers: Kershaw Says He’s “Most Likely” Going to Return Next Season

Clayton Kershaw has spent 15 years in Dodgers uniform since he was drafted in 2006 before making his major league debut in 2008.

Last offseason, the former Cy Young winner signed a one-year $17 million dollar contract with additional incentives dependent on how many game starts he got.

But the big question looms, what will he do next year? Will he resign with the Dodgers, head to his hometown in Texas, or just retire completely to be with family?

Fabian Ardaya of The Athletic provided his most recent answer which came after the team's loss in Game 4 of the NLDS to end their 2022 season.

Notably, the 2014 NL MVP didn't mention which team he would be playing for though. Going home and being around his family means leaving the West Coast and spending some time back in Texas.

We're all well aware of the bid that the Texas Rangers tried to make for Kershaw last year, offering a multi-million dollar multi-year contract. But Kershaw denied it and resigned with the Dodgers. Could the Ranges make another bid at him this offseason and might it actually work? Or will the nine-time All-Star stay here in LA with his team through the rest of his career?

Most likely, the 34-year-old won't retire as he's still putting up quality outings finishing the 2022 season with a 12-3 record, 137 strikeouts, and a 2.28 ERA.

However, he has been dealing with more and more injuries in the past few years including two trips to the IL this season, one for inflammation in his right SI joint and one trip more recently for some lower back pain.

Kershaw's years are limited but it seems like he's at least going to be back for 2023 just unsure which team it will be with.