Skip to main content

Dodgers Legend Shares About His Experience Playing For LA

Darrel Thomas shares about his time playing for the Dodgers and winning a World Series Championship.

Once a Dodger, always a Dodger.  

It's been quite a few years since Derrel Thomas sported the Dodger Blue but he remembers and cherishes each and every moment like it was yesterday.

Former Dodger and MLB outfielder, Derrel Thomas joined Jim Hill recently and shared a little about his time leading up to and playing for the Dodgers.

He opened the video sharing that he was born and raised in Los Angeles and always had a dream of playing for the Dodgers. 

He said he grew up a fan, would sometimes sneak into Dodger Stadium, and even shared that he worked at the stadium selling BubbleUp in the upper decks in hopes of one day playing on the field. 

Thomas played in Major League Baseball as a second baseman and utility player from 1971 to 1985 and spent 5 years playing for Los Angeles. 

Scroll to Continue

Read More

When asked what his proudest moment was as a Dodger Thomas had a few different answers.

"Standing out by the Dodger offices in 1979 after signing my contract with the Dodgers to play for LA. I finally felt like I had arrived in Major League Baseball."

 Then, he shared about the infamous basket catch that landed him in trouble just a few times. He even shares how a reporter challenged him to see how low he could catch a pop fly in the outfield.

"On the field, my proudest moment was giving Tommy a heart attack on a ball that I used to use the basket catch. Someone asked how low I could get the ball and I said 6 inches from the ground so the next game against the Reds, I did just that was Tommy was waiting to cuss me out in the dugout.

Thomas ended the interview by showing his appreciation for his time with the Dodgers and for that special 1981 season.

"I am blessed to have the opportunity to play professional baseball. I am blessed to have my dream come true playing for the Los Angeles Dodgers and also for having a chance to win a Championship with the team that I grew up as a fan for"

Although his time with the Dodgers was short lived, Thomas will always have a special place in his heart for Los Angeles and Dodgers Baseball. 

Los Angeles Dodgers

USATSI_19111476_168396005_lowres
News

Dodgers News; LA Beat Writer Shares Who He Thinks Team Will Most Likely Go After This Off-season

By Ricardo Sandoval
USATSI_16650105_168396005_lowres
News

Dodgers Rumored To Be In Conversation For All-Star Closer

By Kristilyn Hetherington
USATSI_18183613_168396005_lowres
News

Dodgers: Clayton Kershaw Record Tops the Jomboy List of Top Moments from 2022

By Kristilyn Hetherington
USATSI_14075785_168396005_lowres
News

MLB News: Marlins Target Dodgers’ Hitting Coach Brant Brown For Job Opening

By Kristilyn Hetherington
USATSI_18090101_168396005_lowres
News

Dodgers: LA Times Columnist Says Boys in Blue Most Likely Will Play It Safe This Offseason

By Ricardo Sandoval
USATSI_19234573_168396005_lowres
News

Dodgers Rumors: Free Agent Reliever Likely on His Way Out of Los Angeles

By Kristilyn Hetherington
USATSI_19135451_168396005_lowres
News

Dodgers: Gavin Lux Could Return To His Original Position For 2023 Season

By Kristilyn Hetherington
Aug 22, 2020; Los Angeles, California, USA; Los Angeles Dodgers center fielder Cody Bellinger (35) rounds the bases unsure if his deep flyball to right field was called a home run in the ninth inning at Dodger Stadium. Bellinger's blast was called a homer as the Dodgers defeated the Colorado Rockies 4-3 Mandatory Credit: Robert Hanashiro-USA TODAY Sports
News

Dodgers Rumors: Cody Bellinger Has Huge Market According to Insider

By Ricardo Sandoval