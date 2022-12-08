Skip to main content

Dodgers: Miguel Vargas Expected to Impact LA Next Season, Where Ever He Ends Up Playing

Dodgers infielder Miguel Vargas appeared in 18 games in 2022
With Justin Turner currently off the roster and Gavin Lux likely to shift to shortstop, the infield is open for players to step up. Among the names to keep an eye on belongs to Dodgers infielder Miguel Vargas

Vargas has bee apart of the Dodgers organization since 2018 but made his first majors appearance in 2022. In his 18 games, Vargas had a .170 batting average with one home run and eight RBI's.

The numbers don't standout, but with more opportunity to play the expectation is for Vargas to step up in a big way. As Dave Roberts told the media, he expects Vargas to have a huge impact on the team next season.

At what position, I really can't speak to right now. In the same vein of where Gavin's going to play next year.There's a lot of things to still do. But he's at the ballpark this week trying to get better. So Miguel Vargas is going to be very exciting for all of us. I'm excited about Miguel.

Vargas has his own fate in his hands with the expectation of taking on a much large role. In hopes of moving him around depending on positional needs, Vargas can easily have a breakout season in a discount price. 

While the Dodgers work to bring back Justin Turner, Vargas may shift to second based and allow Lux to play shortstop. This can be a move fans will be excited about rather than worrying about some possibility to bring in Carlos Correa

