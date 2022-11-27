Dodgers: Gavin Lux Could Return To His Original Position For 2023 Season

The Dodgers have had their name in nearly every conversation concerning big free agents but have yet to make any big moves. The team also has some stars up for grabs as well such as Trea Turner, Justin Turner, and Cody Bellinger, plus they already lost Tyler Anderson to the Angels.

They have the money to bring in at least one big name but they could be deciding to reset the luxury tax this year. So if that's the case, who are they left with for the 2023 season?

Back in 2019, Gavin Lux posted one of the most impressive seasons in the minor leagues and made his big-league debut towards the end of the season. Although he didn't make a huge impact just yet, he showed promise.

He originally played shortstop in the minor leagues but was blocked by Corey Seager then Trea Turner forcing him to convert to second base in order to get some major league playing time.

The Dodgers even tried him in the outfield but decided he was more needed in the infield over the years.

Across his career so far, 59% of his plate appearances have come as a second baseman, with 23% at shortstop (mostly because Seager was injured in 2021), 13% in left field, and the remaining 5% split between CF, RF, 3B, DH, and PH.

With Trea Turner almost out the door and the team looking unlikely to make a big splash this offseason, Gavin Lux could shift over into a more regular shortstop role.

If the transition does happen, the Dodgers could bring up second-base prospect Michael Busch who looks ready to make his major league debut after posting a .881 OPS with 32 homers between Double-A and Triple-A last year.

Andrew Friedman has already mentioned the likelihood the Dodgers look internally for talent so maybe this year will be a chance for young prospects to break into the new scene.

But there is also a possibility that Lux remains exactly where he is at second base and the Dodgers do go after a shortstop.

This isn't the worst-case scenario, however. With the shift ban becoming a reality next season, Gavin Lux will be able to showcase his athleticism and let his major league experience shine through.

The 25-year-old had the third-fastest sprint speed of any regular second baseman last year, and that speed could be very useful with more ground to cover next year.

Then one final possibility that might not seem likely but should also be considered: he gets traded. If the Dodgers bring in a new shortstop and decide to bring Michael Busch up, Gavin Lux could find himself in an uncomfortable position. If the deal made sense for the dodgers at the time, they would have to at least consider it.

Lots of question marks still remain but lots of time for some offseason action to take place so whether Lux remains at second base or moves over to shortstop, let's just hope the team keeps him in Dodger blue.