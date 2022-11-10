Dodger News: LA Declines Justin Turner's Option for the 2023 Season

The Dodgers have declined Justin Turner's $16 million club option for the 2023 season.

Turner, who has been with the Dodgers since 2014, is now officially a free agent. He may still very well sign back with the Dodgers, but he will at least have the opportunity to gauge the market and speak with other teams.

The two-time All-Star hit .278 this season with 13 home runs and 81 RBIs. He had a much better second half after his slow start, but struggled in the postseason, hitting just .154 (2-13).

Turner has been one of the faces of the Dodgers over the better part of the last decade. He's been everything the team could have asked for and more since 2014, and has become a fan favorite on and off the field. This offseason, he even won his first ever Roberto Clemente Award, for his work with the Justin Turner Foundation and in the community.

Turner turns 38 in two weeks. We don't know what the future holds for him. There's a good chance we see him back in LA next season. There's also a chance we see him with another team, or even calling it a career altogether. Whatever the case, Turner will always be remembered as a Dodger legend, for the incredible nine years he gave to this franchise. It remains to be seen if this is officially the end or not.