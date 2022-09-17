Skip to main content
Dodgers: Moving on From Cody Bellinger; Outman Taking Over? Could LA Sign Aaron Judge?

Another season of struggle for Cody Bellinger has Dodgers fans rethinking the starting centerfielder situation for 2023.
The Dodgers' lineup shouldn't look too different next season. With the core of Mookie Betts, Freddie Freeman, Will Smith, Max Muncy and Chris Taylor locked up — and hopefully Trea Turner's extension on the way — there are only a few question marks to fill.

The biggest, however, is for the spot in the outfield that's considered to be the captain — the centerfield spot that Cody Bellinger has manned for the last few years.

Fans took to Twitter to share their thoughts on who should be the starting centerfielder come opening day next season. Dodgers Nation analyst Doug McKain broke it all down and tells you everything you need to know about the intriguing position battle.

Bellinger is entering his final year of arbitration at year's end before he's an unrestricted free agent in 2024.

He's currently finishing out the one-year, $17 million deal he signed before the lockout.

The question is, will the Dodgers choose to pay him, or look for other options?

On the season, Bellinger has a slash line of .200/.261/.377 with 17 home runs and 60 RBIs. It's a far cry from his MVP season in which he hit .305 with 47 HRs and 115 RBIs.

The Dodgers could look for internal cheaper options (James Outman, Trayce Thompson) or they could make a big external splash (maybe Aaron Judge?).

It'll be very interesting to see which way the Dodgers decide to go, and how much they value Bellinger's defense in the decision.

Who do you think should be the starting centerfielder for the Dodgers next season? Leave it in the comments below!

