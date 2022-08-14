Dodgers News: Andrew Heaney Suffers Injury, Should Not Miss Time

In the second game of the series with Kansas City, the Dodgers came out of the dugout swinging. Between Mookie Betts' leadoff homer and a few base hits, the team put together a 5-0 lead heading into the bottom of the first.

Starter Andrew Heaney was on the hill for LA and had made it through three full innings before getting drilled by a 106 MPH line drive to the bicep.

The southpaw had this to saw after the game:

After taking the shot in the arm, he closed out the inning with two more K's but was taken out indefinitely for precautionary reasons.

Before exiting, HeanDog was on track for a very solid outing:

This was Heaney’s 7th start of the season and he’s now pitched 31 innings, owns a 12.19 K/9, and a 1.00 WHIP.

The lefty has battled a few injuries over the course of the season including two trips to the IL due to shoulder pain. He was finally activated at the end of July and has pitched twice since before Saturday's game. Both games he didn't go deeper than the fourth inning before being pulled.

Luckily, Heaney is still having a better year than he did the last with the Angels and the Yankees, Across 30 games, the former first round pick produced a 5.83 ERA and had one of the highest home runs allowed per nine innings (2.0) in the the entire league.

This year, he's collected 42 K's across his 31 innings and has only given up 21 hits.

After Saturday night's game, Doc gave fans an update on the Dodgers pitcher:

It is a probable that his next start will come Thursday in Milwaukee. Although it looked much worse than just a little contusion, the 31-year-old will get back on the mound and give it another go next week.