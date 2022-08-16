Skip to main content
Dodgers News: Austin Barnes Rejoins Time Following Emergency Family Leave

Dodgers News: Austin Barnes Rejoins Time Following Emergency Family Leave

Backup catcher Austin Barnes has rejoined the Dodgers after being placed on the family emergency list.

The Dodgers are in the midst of a four-game series in Milwaukee to cap off their seven game road trip that began in Kansas City. Ryan Pepiot is set to get the start today, with the Brewers trotting out Brandon Woodruff. The two teams will play each other seven times between now and next Wednesday.

Prior the start of the series, the Dodgers activated Austin Barnes off of the family emergency list. Barnes sat out the final two games of the Kansas City series in order to take care of a personal issue. In his place, the team brought up veteran catcher Tony Wolters.

Wolters went 0-for-4 in the two games and in order to make room for Barnes on the active roster, the team designated Wolters for assignment. The pair of games are the only two major league games the catcher has appeared in this season.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

In three games this month, Barnes has gone 3-for-11 as Will Smith's backup. However, the eight-year Dodgers veteran is a key piece of the team and primarily catches Clayton Kershaw.

Barnes has been behind the plate for 69 Clayton Kershaw starts, second only to A.J. Ellis (118). In those 69 games, Kershaw owns a 2.79 ERA. This season, that mark stands at 2.27 (11 starts).

Although he's an adept defensive catcher, Barnes has struggled at the plate this year. He has a .171 batting average and a .295 on-base percentage. 

But in the end, it's Barnes' defense, not his offense, that's made him a staple of the Dodgers roster.

Austin BarnardTony WoltersLos Angeles Dodgers

USATSI_18772788_168396005_lowres
News

Dodgers News: LA Set to Embark on Bizarre Stretch of 2022 Schedule

By Staff Writer13 hours ago
USATSI_18866445_168396005_lowres
News

Dodgers News: MLB Experts Make a Head-Scratching LA Comparison

By Ryan Menzie15 hours ago
USATSI_18296063_168396005_lowres
News

Dodgers News: Ace Hurler Walker Buehler Done for 2022

By Clint Pasillas16 hours ago
Graterol
News

Dodgers: Brusdar Graterol Shows Off in First Minor League Rehab Game

By AJ Gonzalez16 hours ago
FreddieFreeman
News

Dodgers News: Freddie Freeman & Doc React to End of 12-Game Winning Streak

By AJ Gonzalez18 hours ago
USATSI_18851777_168396005_lowres
News

Dodgers News: LA Two-Time All-Star Putting Together Impressive August Stats

By AJ Gonzalez21 hours ago
USATSI_18861077_168396005_lowres
News

Dodgers: 40 Year-Old Record Smashed by LA Pitching Staff

By Ricardo SandovalAug 15, 2022 10:00 AM EDT
USATSI_18198980_168396005_lowres
News

Dodgers: Infamous Moneyball Record Matched by LA After Friday’s Win

By Ricardo SandovalAug 14, 2022 9:00 PM EDT