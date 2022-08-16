Dodgers News: Austin Barnes Rejoins Time Following Emergency Family Leave

The Dodgers are in the midst of a four-game series in Milwaukee to cap off their seven game road trip that began in Kansas City. Ryan Pepiot is set to get the start today, with the Brewers trotting out Brandon Woodruff. The two teams will play each other seven times between now and next Wednesday.

Prior the start of the series, the Dodgers activated Austin Barnes off of the family emergency list. Barnes sat out the final two games of the Kansas City series in order to take care of a personal issue. In his place, the team brought up veteran catcher Tony Wolters.

Wolters went 0-for-4 in the two games and in order to make room for Barnes on the active roster, the team designated Wolters for assignment. The pair of games are the only two major league games the catcher has appeared in this season.

In three games this month, Barnes has gone 3-for-11 as Will Smith's backup. However, the eight-year Dodgers veteran is a key piece of the team and primarily catches Clayton Kershaw.

Barnes has been behind the plate for 69 Clayton Kershaw starts, second only to A.J. Ellis (118). In those 69 games, Kershaw owns a 2.79 ERA. This season, that mark stands at 2.27 (11 starts).

Although he's an adept defensive catcher, Barnes has struggled at the plate this year. He has a .171 batting average and a .295 on-base percentage.

But in the end, it's Barnes' defense, not his offense, that's made him a staple of the Dodgers roster.