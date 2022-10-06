Dodgers News: Dave Roberts Confirms Joey Gallo Has Earned a Postseason Roster Spot

Patience may finally pay off for Dodgers outfielder Joey Gallo as Dave Roberts confirmed Gallo will be apart of the Dodgers plans during the postseason. It remains how Gallo will be utilized but Gallo now has extra time to work on his craft.

The season has not been easy for Gallo as he was shipped over from the Yankees in early August. Gallo has since been a better asset for the Dodgers but has still faced his struggles batting a .161 on the season.

Prior to Tuesday's matchup against the Rockies, Gallo was in the midst of a five game hitless streak but broke it off with a home run in a 5-2 loss. Hopefully that will be enough to spark a new run for Gallo but it remains to be seen.

Roberts spoke to the media about his decision to keep Gallo in the rotation.

"Joey's a threat. You know, every time he gets in there he can hit a homer. He prepares, he works hard, he cares, and I think for me it's trying to find the right spots where it makes sense to get him in there. But, he's going to be on our playoff roster. How we deploy him I just don't know yet."

Roberts has been remained patient with Gallo along with the rest of his team that has continued to struggle partly due to how well the team has worked as a whole. As long as the top guys on the team can keep the wins going, Gallo will remain an asset for a deep postseason run.