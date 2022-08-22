Dodgers News: Fireballing Right-Handed Reliever Could be Returning Soon

President of Baseball Operations, Andrew Friedman, is well known for his success with "reclamation" projects. So when the Dodgers took a chance on Tommy Kahnle in 2020, it wasn't unexpected. Kahnle signed a two-year deal that was $4.75 million guaranteed but the organization has not seen much pay-off on its investment, yet.

This season, before going on the 15-day IL, the 33-year-old only pitched four innings. He dealt 5 strikeouts but allowed 3 hits, 3 earned runs, 2 homers, and posted an ERA of 6.75

In May, he was finally activated but only managed to appear in a few games. Unfortunately, he suffered some elbow inflammation and was placed on the 60-day injured list. Ever since then Kahnle has made steady progress in his rehabilitation and is hopeful he will return by the end of the season.

On Saturday in Arizona, Kahnle pitched in a sim game where he looked good, topping out his fastball at 97 MPH. According to Fabian Ardaya of The Athletic, Roberts said a rehab assignment is near but wasn't specific as to when.

The potential for him to return for some late-season action is not known but odds are increasing with each milestone he checks off the list.

If Kahnle can stay relatively pain-free and continues to progress, the next step in his rehab could be sooner than expected and the Dodgers may get to see at least one or two appearances from the righty before the postseason begins.