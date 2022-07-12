Dodgers News: Jackie Robinson Inspired Nike Dunk Lows Set to Release Next Week

Dodgers fans that double as sneaker heads are going to have to mark their calendars. Buying a pair of Jackie Robinson Nike Dunk Lows is a must for those that covet unique shows with a great story behind them. Based on how quickly unique sneakers sell out these days, it could be a race to claim a pair of the shows that honor an icon.

Nike had a previous release of the Jackie Robinson shoes this year. Fans at Dodger Stadium can typically spot a pair or two at the stadium.

This week, Nike announced that the Jackie Dunk Lows will officially be going on sale. Dodgers fans that want to purchase a pair can do so starting on July 19th. Downloading the SNKR app to claim your place in line is probably the way to do it.