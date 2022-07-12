Skip to main content
Dodgers News: Jackie Robinson Inspired Nike Dunk Lows Set to Release Next Week

Dodgers News: Jackie Robinson Inspired Nike Dunk Lows Set to Release Next Week

Nike will be releasing the Jackie Robinson Dunk Lows next week to honor the Dodgers legend.

Nike will be releasing the Jackie Robinson Dunk Lows next week to honor the Dodgers legend.

Dodgers fans that double as sneaker heads are going to have to mark their calendars. Buying a pair of Jackie Robinson Nike Dunk Lows is a must for those that covet unique shows with a great story behind them. Based on how quickly unique sneakers sell out these days, it could be a race to claim a pair of the shows that honor an icon.

Nike had a previous release of the Jackie Robinson shoes this year. Fans at Dodger Stadium can typically spot a pair or two at the stadium.

This week, Nike announced that the Jackie Dunk Lows will officially be going on sale. Dodgers fans that want to purchase a pair can do so starting on July 19th. Downloading the SNKR app to claim your place in line is probably the way to do it.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Los Angeles Dodgers

USATSI_18664173_168396005_lowres
News

Dodgers News: Tyler Anderson's Forceful Tag of Cubs Outfielder Goes Viral

By Ryan Menzie1 hour ago
October 4, 2019; Los Angeles, CA, USA; Los Angeles Dodgers starting pitcher Dustin May (85) throws against the Washington Nationals during the seventh inning in game two of the 2019 NLDS playoff baseball series at Dodger Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Robert Hanashiro-USA TODAY Sports
News

Dodgers News: Andrew Friedman Discusses Dustin May's Postseason Role

By Ryan Menzie16 hours ago
David Price Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports
News

Dodgers News: Former Cy Young Winner Mulling Over Retiring After This Season

By Ryan Menzie17 hours ago
USATSI_18544160_168396005_lowres
News

Dodgers News: Doc Says LA Has Seven All-Star Worthy Players

By Staff Writer18 hours ago
USATSI_18595507_168396005_lowres
News

Dodgers News: MLB World Reacts to LA Columnist Slamming Freddie Freeman

By Staff Writer20 hours ago
USATSI_18677223_168396005_lowres
News

Dodgers News: Pair of LA Pitchers Selected as NL All-Star Team

By Staff Writer22 hours ago
USATSI_16414546_168396005_lowres
News

Dodgers News: Former Royals Starter Eyes MLB Return with LA

By Staff WriterJul 11, 2022
USATSI_14527204_168396005_lowres
News

Dodgers News: LA Hiring for Perfect Job for Foodie Baseball Fans

By Ryan MenzieJul 11, 2022