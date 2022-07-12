Dodgers News: Jackie Robinson Inspired Nike Dunk Lows Set to Release Next Week
Nike will be releasing the Jackie Robinson Dunk Lows next week to honor the Dodgers legend.
Dodgers fans that double as sneaker heads are going to have to mark their calendars. Buying a pair of Jackie Robinson Nike Dunk Lows is a must for those that covet unique shows with a great story behind them. Based on how quickly unique sneakers sell out these days, it could be a race to claim a pair of the shows that honor an icon.
Nike had a previous release of the Jackie Robinson shoes this year. Fans at Dodger Stadium can typically spot a pair or two at the stadium.
This week, Nike announced that the Jackie Dunk Lows will officially be going on sale. Dodgers fans that want to purchase a pair can do so starting on July 19th. Downloading the SNKR app to claim your place in line is probably the way to do it.
