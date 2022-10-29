Dodgers News: Mark McGwire Talks Recovering from a Disappointing Loss

The Dodgers' loss to the Padres in the 2022 NLDS is one of the more disappointing and embarrassing defeats in MLB history. After entering that series with 111 regular season wins and a historic run differential of +334, the Dodgers looked like a different team in the postseason. They got outplayed and out-managed by a team that won 22 fewer games than them in the regular season, and were out of the playoffs in the blink of an eye.

Mark McGwire, a former hitting coach of the Dodgers who also spent 17 years in the league, joined the guys on AM570 to talk about trying to recover from a loss like this one. McGwire had his fair share of losses to overcome when his team was expected to win.

"It takes a while. I mean it’s not a good feeling," McGwire said. "It’s not comfortable at all. But what it does, it leaves with you the feeling of like ‘God dang', yeah, I got to work harder. We got to do something different to get on top of the mountain again.”

He added that this loss will definitely sting for a long time, but it'll be something the team should be able to use as motivation to never allow it to happen again.

If the Dodgers end up winning in 2023, it'll be in no small part due to their drastically disappointing loss in 2022. Hopefully this loss lit a fire under the entire organization.