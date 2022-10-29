Skip to main content

Dodgers News: Mark McGwire Talks Recovering from a Disappointing Loss

It's something that takes a good amount of time to get over.
  • Author:
  • Publish date:

The Dodgers' loss to the Padres in the 2022 NLDS is one of the more disappointing and embarrassing defeats in MLB history. After entering that series with 111 regular season wins and a historic run differential of +334, the Dodgers looked like a different team in the postseason. They got outplayed and out-managed by a team that won 22 fewer games than them in the regular season, and were out of the playoffs in the blink of an eye.

Mark McGwire, a former hitting coach of the Dodgers who also spent 17 years in the league, joined the guys on AM570 to talk about trying to recover from a loss like this one. McGwire had his fair share of losses to overcome when his team was expected to win.

"It takes a while. I mean it’s not a good feeling," McGwire said. "It’s not comfortable at all. But what it does, it leaves with you the feeling of like ‘God dang', yeah, I got to work harder. We got to do something different to get on top of the mountain again.”

He added that this loss will definitely sting for a long time, but it'll be something the team should be able to use as motivation to never allow it to happen again.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

If the Dodgers end up winning in 2023, it'll be in no small part due to their drastically disappointing loss in 2022. Hopefully this loss lit a fire under the entire organization.

USATSI_19222785_168396005_lowres
News

Dodgers: Former LA Hitting Coach Points to What Really Hurt LA on Offense

By Noah Camras
USATSI_18196636_168396005_lowres
News

Dodgers Rumors: Trea Turner's Uncertainty has LA Looking at Carlos Correa, Insider Says

By Noah Camras
USATSI_19222384_168396005_lowres (1)
News

Dodgers News: Mookie Betts Takes Home Big Defensive Honor

By Ryan Menzie
USATSI_10220802_168396005_lowres
News

Dodgers: Yasiel Puig Powers His Team to KBO Championship Series

By Clint Pasillas
USATSI_19151241_168396005_lowres
News

Dodgers: A Painful Stat Shows the Difficulties of Winning in the Postseason

By Noah Camras
USATSI_18714358_168396005_lowres
News

Dodgers Rumors: LA Among the Favorites to Sign Aaron Judge This Offseason

By Noah Camras
USATSI_14629787_168396005_lowres
News

Dodgers: Joe Kelly Believes Baseball Fans Are Overwhelmingly Pulling for Phillies Over Astros

By Noah Camras
USATSI_18992497_168396005_lowres
News

Dodgers News: LA Has Six Players Nominated for Silver Slugger Awards

By Noah Camras