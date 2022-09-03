Dodgers News: Miguel Vargas Gets a Start in a New Position on Saturday

September baseball. The month where teams are trying to solidify themselves for a spot in the postseason. That is unless you’re the Dodgers and you hold the best record in baseball and a very comfortable lead in the NL West.

Rosters expanded from 26 to 28 on Thursday and LA decided to bring up top hitting prospect Miguel Vargas into the fold. The right-handed batter originally plays third base, but The OC Registers J.P Hoornstra says Dodgers Manager Dave Roberts will try him out in a new position for today’s game.

Miguel Vargas will start in left field on Saturday, Roberts said, his first major league appearance at the position.

The Dodgers aren’t shy about playing their players in multiple positions . Prime examples this season alone are Gavin Lux and Chris Taylor. Taking it back even just a few seasons ago with Kike Hernandez, Joc Pederson and even last year playing Trea Turner at second when his natural position is short stop.

The Cuban native is excelling in Triple-A, in 438 AB’s, he’s at 17 HR’s, 82 RBI’s, 16 SB, and is slashing .304/.404/.511 and has an OPS of .915 in 113 games for OKC.

The 22 year-old made an appearance in last night's game, playing first base and striking out in his lone at-bat in the 8th inning.

The way things are going it looks like Vargas may need to get comfortable playing in multiple positions if he wants to stay in the big leagues for now. Who knows how long Justin Turner will be productive in Dodger blue, but it will only be a matter of time that Vargas officially takes over that 5 spot.

In the meantime, I’m sure it won’t be a problem for the No. 3 prospect in the Dodgers organization to get accomodated in playing new positions from time to time.