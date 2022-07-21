Skip to main content
Dodgers News: Mookie Betts' Powerful T-Shirt Sets Internet Ablaze

Dodgers News: Mookie Betts' Powerful T-Shirt Sets Internet Ablaze

Dodgers outfielder Mookie Betts didn't mince words about his role as a baseball player: “Yeah. It’s what I signed up for."

Dodgers outfielder, Mookie Betts, earned his sixth All-Star Game selection this season and started in center field for the NL squad. Recognizing the huge platform, the superstar attended pregame warm-ups wearing a shirt with a message.

“We Need more Black people at the Stadium” it said.

Steve Saldivar of The LA Times reported that after the game, Betts was asked about the responsibility he feels to use his platform to bring awareness to causes he believes in.

“Yeah. It’s what I signed up for. It is what it is. I gotta embrace these types of things. It’s something I’ve been working on doing. I used to kind of shy away from it. I think now, it is my responsibility. Someone has to do it and I’ll take on that ownership.”

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Mookie then explained that SportsNetLA’s Kirsten Watson was responsible for bringing his attention to the shirt online. He felt compelled to purchase one and wear it to Dodger Stadium for the high-profile event.

But that wasn't all that Betts did on Tuesday at Dodger Stadium. He managed to get on the mic and led the All-Stars in wishing Rachel Robinson, wife of Dodgers legend Jackie Robinson, a happy 100th birthday.

Will the Dodgers Trade for Juan Soto? All-Star Game Experiences, Bounceback Candidates & More!

In recent years, MLB has implemented a number of programs across the country at various levels, aimed at increasing the number of African Americans playing baseball. According to The LA Times’ Jorge Castillo, on Opening Day rosters this season, only 7.2% of players were African American. In 2021, that percentage was at 7.6%. 

While the numbers took a slight dip, with champions like Robinson, Betts, and everyone in between, inspiring and understanding that representation matters, the future in MLB for African-American players continues to brighten. Hopefully, leading to more black people at the stadium.

Mookie BettsLos Angeles Dodgers

D3071600-5BE4-4072-949C-B2BB1E63B883
News

Dodgers: Clayton Kershaw Shares Heartfelt Message for Fans After First All-Star Game Start

By Daniel Palma49 minutes ago
USATSI_14527204_168396005_lowres (1)
News

Dodgers Draft Longtime LA First Baseman's Son in MLB Draft

By Staff Writer2 hours ago
USATSI_18719350_168396005_lowres
News

Dodgers News: LA Fans Attempted to Recruit Juan Soto During All-Star Game

By Staff Writer4 hours ago
USATSI_18718880_168396005_lowres
News

Dodgers News: Watch Mookie Betts and David Ortiz Laugh it Up at All-Star Game

By Staff Writer7 hours ago
USATSI_18718877_168396005_lowres
News

Dodgers News: Watch Clayton Kershaw Warm-Up in the Bullpen for All-Star Game

By Staff Writer20 hours ago
USATSI_18718877_168396005_lowres
News

Dodgers News: Watch Clayton Kershaw Strikeout Aaron Judge from Home Plate Camera

By Ryan Menzie22 hours ago
USATSI_18368737_168396005_lowres
News

Dodgers News: Photo of Clayton Kershaw & Freddie Freeman's Sons Goes Viral

By Ryan Menzie23 hours ago
USATSI_15956572_168396005_lowres
News

Dodgers News: LA Stadium Now Has Robots Selling Beer to Fans

By Staff WriterJul 20, 2022 6:00 PM EDT