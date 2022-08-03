Dodgers News: Padres Acquire Rumored LA Trade Target Brandon Drury

Once again, the Padres went out and picked up another rumored Dodgers trade target and they did it just before the deadline. On Sunday afternoon, MLB.com’s Jon Morosi reported that LA, along with the Mariners and the Braves, were among the teams that were interested in a possible Brandon Drury trade.

“Reds super utility ace Brandon Drury, posting an .845 OPS while earning $900k this season, is one of the most popular names in industry trade talks today. The Mariners, Dodgers, and Braves are among the teams that have at least checked in.”

But on Tuesday, according to Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic, San Diego is reportedly matching up with the Cincinnati Reds to acquire the infielder.

Drury has had quite a good year a the plate thus far. In 92 games, he hit 20 home runs with a .274 average earning an .855 OPS. As of the deadline, the Padres have a 58-46 record, which is 5th best in the National League and the additions of Drury, Bell, Hader and Soto are probably going to help.

Within the last 48 hours, San Diego GM AJ Preller has also gotten All-Star closer Josh Hader from the Brewers, and landed Juan Soto and Josh Bell in the blockbuster deal of the deadline. Add to that Manny Machado's career year and Fernando Tatis Jr. returning from injury soon, and the Padres roster is looking better. Spelling bad news for everyone else. With the LA roster also getting healthy, there should be quite a few fun games to watch.