Dodgers Option Pitcher to Triple-A Amid All-Star Break
The Los Angeles Dodgers used their All-Star break to option right-handed relief pitcher Michael Petersen to Triple-A Oklahoma City.
Petersen was optioned Tuesday to L.A.'s top minor league affiliate and will be replaced on the roster on Friday when the Dodgers begin their second half of the season against the American League East squad, the Boston Red Sox.
The Dodgers are expected to activate right-hander Joe Kelly from the 60-day injured list. Petersen could be the corresponding 26-man roster move in that case.
Petersen will remain a depth option for the bullpen should the team need a fresh arm in the future. The way this season is going, the likelihood of Petersen coming back is closer to 100 percent than zero. The 30-year-old has gone back and forth from the minors to the majors. The Dodgers last recalled Petersen from Triple-A after optioning him to Triple-A on July 4.
Petersen collected his first win as a pro in his MLB debut on June 19 against the Colorado Rockies, where he allowed one run on one hit and one walk while striking out two batters over two innings. Overall, Petersen holds a perfect 3-0 record with a 4.50 ERA, eight strikeouts, and a 1.33 WHIP in 12.0 innings and nine games.
The right-hander, who hails from London, England, signed a minor league deal with the Dodgers on Jan. 24. He began the season with the Triple-A Oklahoma City Baseball Club.
Petersen started his career with the Milwaukee Brewers organization before moving on to the Rockies. He is now a Dodger, and can play a vital role if his number is called down the road.