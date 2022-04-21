Dodgers Pursuing Sponsorship For Field Naming Rights;Uniform Patches

The day that some Dodgers fans never wanted to see is coming quickly. Yesterday, reports surfaced that the club has partnered with sports marketing agency SPORTFIVE to pursue sponsors for field naming rights and, (gulp), jersey patches.

Now, Dodger Stadium isn't going to turn into AppleTV Stadium, at least not right now. To keep the iconic stadium name somewhat intact, the team is looking for a "brought to you by" type of sponsorship deal. Meaning, it would be something like Amazon Field at Dodger Stadium.

It will be a big change, but of now, Dodger Stadium will be the primary moniker of the third oldest stadium in major league baseball.

As part of the new CBA, teams can now partner with company's on uniform patches. It's been in the NBA for a few years, but now, it's coming to MLB. It was inevitable, but it's still a shame that one of the most iconic jerseys in sports will be besmirched with a corporate sponsor.

Surely, Dodgers fans will provide vociferous feedback on the decision.