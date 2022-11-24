Dodgers Rumors: Kodai Senga Instagram Story Has LA Fans Excited

Dodgers fans are desperate for rumors right now — you can't really blame them. After a disappointing end to the 2022 season, Dodger fans have been forced into a much longer offseason than they anticipated. Any and all rumors have been welcome, as fans wait for the Dodgers to make their first real splash of the offseason. There's been a lot of subtraction, but people are still waiting for the Dodgers' first addition.

One of those additions could potentially be one of the best starting pitchers on the market, Japanese star Kodai Senga. Senga is a regular free agent this offseason, and has interest from about a quarter of the league. The Dodgers are among those teams.

This past week, Senga may have teased Dodger fans when he reposted something on his Instagram story.

Senga reposted this photograph on his Instagram story this week.

Obviously this isn't equivalent to Senga signing a contract, but it's definitely a fun thing for Dodger fans to think about.

Senga would be a huge addition to a starting rotation that lost one of its All-Stars and top inning eaters in Tyler Anderson to the Angels.

Senga went 11-6 with a 1.94 ERA in the Japanese Pacific League, and will be 30-years-old at the beginning of next season.