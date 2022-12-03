Skip to main content

Dodgers Rumors: LA Could See Familiar Foe in NL West Next Season

MLB insiders report that the Giants might pivot to shortstop Carlos Correa if they fail in their bid to land free-agent slugger Aaron Judge this offseason.

He's used to wearing awful, terrible orange, and he's used to getting booed mercilessly at Dodger Stadium. When you think about it, Carlos Correa might be perfect for the Giants. At least that's what a couple MLB insiders think, according to MLB.com.

Writing for the New York Post, MLB Network insider Jon Heyman raised the possibility of Correa being a consolation prize for the Giants should they miss out on [Aaron] Judge, something that MLB.com's Mark Feinsand echoed on Friday.

"I think the Giants would pivot to a shortstop [if they don't get Judge]," Feinsand said on MLB Network. "If they were to sign a big shortstop, Carlos Correa feels like the kind of franchise guy that they could sign if they don't get Judge and really try to build around him."

The Giants definitely need a shortstop, as Brandon Crawford turns 36 in January, is going into the last year of his contract, and followed up a career year in 2021 with the second-worst year of his career in 2022. Correa is nearly eight years younger and significantly better than Crawford.

Realistically, Judge and Correa might not even be tied together for the Giants. They have enough money to sign both, and they just might do that.

Correa seemed to set world records for loudest boos when he returned to L.A. last year as a member of the Twins, a team the Dodgers have no recent history with. Imagine if he shows up seven times a year wearing the orange and black of the Giants.

