Dodgers Third Base Coach Says Shohei Ohtani Will Start Pitching Routine Later This Year
Los Angeles Dodgers two-way superstar Shohei Ohtani is steadily making his way back to the mound. As confirmed by Dodgers third base coach Dino Ebel, Ohtani will commence his pitching routine later on this season.
Dodgers Nation's Doug McKain caught up with Ebel and revealed Ohtani's plan for getting back on the mound and what he plans to do in the meantime.
"He's going to start getting back into the pitching routine later on during the season," Ebel said. "But I think now he's just concentrating on two things: barrel the ball and be a good base runner and steal bases."
Ohtani is currently excelling in his role as a batter through 52 games of the season. The lefty slugger holds a batting average of .338 and a 1.034 OPS with 13 home runs and 35 RBIs.
The 29-year-old began his throwing program in late March after the team returned from their Seoul Series against the San Diego Padres at the start of the season. Little by little, Ohtani has made progress, and this is a good sign for the next step.
Although Ohtani likely won't pitch this season, possibly not even in the postseason if need be, the righty ace is preparing for the 2025 season and will show the world his two-way prowess in Dodger blue. In addition, it is possible that we could see Ohtani in the outfield later this season as well.
Ohtani had significant elbow surgery in his throwing arm in Sept. 2023 for the second time in his career.