Dodgers' Top Free Agent Has Mutual Interest With AL Powerhouse: Report
Walker Buehler clinched the Los Angeles Dodgers World Series victory over the New York Yankees when he came in for an unexpected save during Game 5 of the series, but could he head over to the team he closed out of the postseason. Per Jon Morosi of MLB Network, there is reportedly some mutual interest between Buehler and the Yankees this offseason. The Yankees are looking to add to their rotation, and Buehler is one of the better pitchers available on the market.
Buehler did make a great impression in front of the Yankees this season. Over six innings pitched in the World Series against the Yankees, Buehler allowed two hits, two walks, and no earned runs while striking out seven. He started one game and then threw the save off of just one day's rest to seal the Dodgers' championship.
Though Buehler did not have a great regular season pitching coming off of a second Tommy John surgery — he went 1-6 with a 5.38 ERA and 64 strikeouts over 16 regular season starts — Buehler's postseason performance erased some of the doubts surrounding the current free agent. There will still be questions regarding Buehler's consistency since returning from a near two-year absence, but he showed that he still can pitch like his former All-Star self in the playoffs. Buehler has pitched well in multiple postseasons now, which should help him appeal to interested teams in free agency.
Buehler's clutch postseason performance and subsequent free agency also gives him a chance to sign a significant contract for the first time in his career. Buehler has primarily signed on one-or two-year deals with the Dodgers over his career to avoid arbitration.
The Yankees are not the only team with potential interest in Buehler. Oakland Athletics manager Mark Kotsay revealed earlier this week that the Athletics had talked to Buehler, but Buehler did not want to play in Sacramento, California, where the Athletics will play until their stadium in Las Vegas, Nevada is ready. Morosi also said earlier this week that the Atlanta Braves are another potential landing spot for Buehler, who grew up and played college baseball in the South.