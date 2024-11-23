Dodgers Injured Pitcher Provides Huge Update on Status for 2025 Season
Los Angeles Dodgers starting pitcher Tony Gonsolin said he went into the offseason fully healthy and expects to be ready for the 2025 season.
Gonsolin and Yoshinobu Yamamoto will be back in the starting rotation, while Tyler Glasnow and Dustin May are expected to return. Gonsolin shared the latest update on his availability as the right-hander missed all of the 2024 campaign.
"Went into the offseason 100 percent, so should be 100 percent going into spring training," Gonsolin told Dodgers Nation's Doug McKain. "Just the normal buildup for me, the normal workout program. Trying to make a little adjustments, trying to figure out some things to stay healthy all of next year."
The Dodgers announced that the team would be using a six-man rotation in 2025, an indication that the front office hopes to avoid a repeat of the injury-riddled pitching staff that won a World Series.
Gonsolin wasn't expected to return in 2024, but as the Dodgers' options for starting pitchers dwindled, there was speculation that Los Angeles would turn to the right-hander for help. However, before the National League Division Series with the Padres, Dodgers manager Dave Roberts announced Gonsolin wouldn't be on the postseason roster unless something unforeseen happened.
Because Gonsolin wasn't put on any of the postseason rosters, the right-hander was able to watch the playoffs from a different vantage point. As the Dodgers defeated the Padres in the NLDS, the red-hot New York Mets in the NLCS, and finally the New York Yankees in the Fall Classic, Gonsolin watched his teammates from the TV, instead of the dugout.
Watching the Dodgers compete from the TV showed Gonsolin just how well the Los Angeles pitching staff performed this October.
"It's really cool how well our staff attack the zone with a lot of good stuff and on a very consistent basis so it was really cool to see just how good our guys are," Gonsolin said.
Although Gonsolin is known for being a cat lover, he told McKain that he had no issues with the Dodgers bullpen being called "dogs."
"They were dogs out there I can't complain at all," he said. "Those guys did a great job this year and continuing in the postseason and it showed."
Though Gonsolin and several other starting pitchers are expected to return, there is speculation that the Dodgers will use the free agency market to bring in reinforcements for 2025.