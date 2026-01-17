Clayton Kershaw's MLB career came to an end after 18 seasons with the Los Angeles Dodgers, but the future Hall of Famer might find himself back on the mound in 2026.

Months into retirement, Kershaw was announced among the latest additions to the Team USA roster for the World Baseball Classic. The opportunity to join a star-studded United States roster is seemingly the only career accomplishment missing for the three-time World Series champion.

The announcement was made by Team USA.

This marks the first time Kershaw is going to participate in the WBC. He was expected to be part of Team USA for the 2023 World Baseball Classic, but was forced to withdraw due to not being able to secure an insurance policy.

Insurance coverage is necessary for players who wish to take part in the WBC as a policy protects teams from having to pay a player for games missed in such situations. Players can be deemed uninsurable in the event of a lengthy injury history and/or there was a considerable amount of time spent on the injured list during the previous season.

Kershaw was healthy when looking to be part of the 2023 WBC, but did already have a history of back injuries and he suffered a left elbow/forearm strain that ended his season two years prior. Kershaw's attempts to secure a personal insurance policy weren't successful, and the Dodgers did not waive the requirement.

Similar to how his final year with the Dodgers ended, Kershaw is expected to be available out of the bullpen during the international tournament. Though, he doesn't figure to be among the top choices for Team USA manager Mark DeRosa.

But while DeRosa figures to rely on other relief pitchers on the roster, he is who initiated contact with Kershaw to gauge his interest in participating.

Shohei Ohtani and Will Smith are Kershaw's former Dodgers teammates who are playing in this year's WBC. Ohtani helped lead Team Japan to a gold medal by defeating the United States in the 2023 championship game.

How is Clayton Kershaw playing in the WBC?

Due to being retired, Kershaw is not subject to needing to obtain an insurance policy like in 2023. That seemingly was the first hurdle to clear, and the other being health.

Kershaw, who will turn 38 years old on March 19, got through the 2025 season without issue after being activated off the 60-day injured list in May. But even with that and now joining Team USA for the World Baseball Classic, don't expect Kershaw to come out of retirement for another season with the Dodgers.