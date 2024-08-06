Dodgers Veteran Looks Ready to Return After Latest Rehab Outing
Los Angeles Dodgers reliever Ryan Brasier is trending in the right direction as he worked a 1-2-3 inning on Sunday during his rehab assignment with Triple-A Oklahoma City.
It was his fourth rehab game, and he has yet to allow a run while giving up just two hits in four innings. He has struck out seven and walked none.
Brasier suffered a strained calf muscle during a pre-game workout at the end of April and has yet to return to the Dodgers. He has had a similar injury before, so the feeling was familiar.
So was the recovery.
“I was doing some sprints. Felt it blow up in my calf,” Brasier told the Orange County Register in April.
“That was about two months (missed). It was the last day of spring training. I actually did this one (points at left leg) covering first base. Then the last day that I was supposed to be rehabbing, I got hit in the head with a line drive. So that made that turn into like four months.”
Brasier hasn't appeared in a game for Los Angeles since April 27 in Toronto. He struck out two in one inning of relief against the Blue Jays, lowering his earned run average to 4.63 in his 12th appearance.
The veteran was originally placed on the injured list on April 29, before he was moved to the 60-day IL on June 13. His path back began with a simulated game on July 20 before the Dodgers took on the Boston Red Sox followed by his first rehab appearance for Oklahoma City against Tacoma on July 27.
Brasier is in his first full season with the Dodgers after signing a two-year, $9 million deal in February. He came to Los Angeles on a minor league contract in June 2023 after the Red Sox released him in May. He went on to become one of the best relievers in baseball during the second half of the season.
The 36-year-old appeared in 39 games for the Dodgers last season, posting a 0.70 ERA with 38 strikeouts. He allowed just three earned runs across 38.2 innings.
Brasier’s 0.70 ERA is the second-lowest in a season in Dodgers history with a minimum of 30 innings pitched, behind only left-hander Hank Aguirre in 1968.
Los Angeles could get several pitchers back from the IL in the coming weeks. Brusdar Graterol was activated Monday. Right-hander Michael Grove also made a recent rehab appearance with Oklahoma City and could join the Dodgers' active roster down the stretch.