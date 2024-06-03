Former Dodgers Minor Leaguer Called Up By National League Powerhouse
Former Los Angeles Dodger minor leaguer outfielder David Dahl is headed back to the major leagues, this time with the Philadelphia Phillies.
The team announced the news via Twitter/X on Monday.
The Phillies selected Dahl's contract from Triple-A Lehigh Valley. Dahl will be in the lineup and bat seventh in the Phillies' series opener against the Milwaukee Brewers.
Beginning the 2024 season with the Phillies' top farm team, Dahl slashed .340/.416/.660 with 12 home runs and two stolen bases in 147 at-bats.
Dahl's addition to the Phillies is a corresponding move after the team placed outfielder Brandon Marsh on the 10-day IL due to a hamstring injury. Dahl, 30, started his major league career in 2016 with the Colorado Rockies.
After stints with the Rockies, Texas Rangers, Brewers, Washington Nationals, and the San Diego Padres, he found himself with the Dodgers in June 2023. The Dodgers signed Dahl to a minor league contract, and played 54 games with the Triple-A Oklahoma City Dodgers.
In Triple-A, Dahl slashed .282/.354/.493 with an .847 OPS, eight home runs, and 39 RBIs in 213 at-bats. He finished the season with the Dodgers organization and ultimately elected free agency in early November.
The former Dodgers minor leaguer will get another shot at the big leagues with the National League-leading Phillies, who sit at 41-19.