Pirates Set to Call Up One of Baseball's Top Prospects to Pitch vs. Rockies
The Pittsburgh Pirates are calling up top pitching prospect Bubba Chandler, who will make his major league debut this weekend against the Colorado Rockies, according to a report from Alex Stumpf of MLB.com.
Chandler, who is the No. 7 overall prospect in baseball and the top amateur arm in the game, is thought to be used as a reliever at the outset this season, but as a starter in the rotation long-term.
The 22-year-old Chandler was selected in the third round of the 2021 MLB draft, and has cruised through the minor leagues. He has spent all of this season in Triple A, posting a 5-6 record with a 4.05 ERA over 100.0 innings pitched. He's also walked a career-high 53 batters this season, as he has struggled a bit with his command.
Regardless, the Pirates view him as a significant piece of their future.