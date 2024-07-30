Former Dodgers Pitcher Traded to Brewers Ahead of Deadline
Former Los Angeles Dodgers relief pitcher Frankie Montas has been traded from one National League team to another. The Reds traded Montas to an NL Central rival, the Milwaukee Brewers.
Before the trade became official Tuesday morning, Robert Murray of FanSided shared the news via Twitter/X:
Montas heads to Milwaukee in exchange for outfielder Joey Wiemer, right-handed pitcher Jakob Junis, and cash considerations.
After signing a one-year, $16 million deal last winter, Montas only spent half a season with the Reds. He went 4-8 with a 5.01 ERA in 19 starts, striking out 78 batters across 93.1 ininngs.
The 31-year-old spoke to the media following his trade and admitted to his difficulty leaving Cincinnati.
"This is probably the toughest time that I've had leaving a clubhouse," Montas said even before the team had announced the deal. "The relationships I created here, and the way that they welcomed me in, not just me but my family and kids, it's definitely tough."
The Brewers will now be his fifth major league team in his nine-year career. Montas spent one season with the Dodgers, but he never had a chance to play for their big league squad. Montas was traded to Los Angeles in Dec. 2015, along with Micah Johnson and Trayce Thompson.
However, before the season, L.A. announced Montas would undergo rib resection surgery, and he missed the entire first half of the year with the Dodgers. L.A. traded him at the 2016 trade deadline in exchange for Josh Reddick and Rich Hill.
Montas eventually returned to health and flashed signs of brilliance during his time in Oakland (2017-22). He made two appearances (one start) for the Oakland A's in the 2020 postseason.
By the time the A's were rebuildling, in 2022, Montas was a coveted trade-deadline target. He was dealt to the New York Yankees in a package with reliever Lou Trivino. The Yankees gave up Ken Waldichuk, JP Sears, Luis Medina and Cooper Bowman.
Montas missed most of the 2023 season recovering from right shoulder surgery and would not return to the Yankees until September of that season. He elected free agency after the 2023 season and signed as a free agent with the Reds for 2024.
