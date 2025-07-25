Brewers Outfielder Pulled Off Most Unusual Home Run Robbery vs. Marlins
A near-home run from Miami Marlins catcher Agustin Ramirez was prevented in unusual fashion by Milwaukee Brewers outfielder Blake Perkins.
In the top of the first inning, Ramirez hit a shot deep toward center field. The ball was set to fall just outside of the back wall for a home run before Perkins managed to reach over the fence and briefly get the ball in his glove. Perkins could not secure the ball for an out, but his efforts did enough to keep the baseball from going over the wall. Instead, the ball bounced on the top of the wall before landing back on the field.
The play was originally called a home run by the umpires, before it was overturned and finally ruled a double.
Though Perkins failed to catch the ball and record the out, he still did enough to prevent the home run, and the Brewers managed to keep the Marlins from scoring in that inning.
Each team would later score on solo home runs, and the game is tied 1–1 through six innings. The Brewers will look to pull off the win and hold onto the best record in MLB.