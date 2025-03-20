Former Dodgers Top Prospect Who Headlined Blockbuster Trade Has No MLB Offers in Free Agency
Outfielder Alex Verdugo signed with the Atlanta Braves Thursday afternoon, but had previously not received any big-league offers until this week.
He made his Major League debut with the Los Angeles Dodgers in 2017, but was traded to the Boston Red Sox as part of the package for superstar Mookie Betts.
It appeared there was no bad blood between Verdugo and the Dodgers, until the outfielder made some harsh remarks following the franchise's 2020 World Series title.
"A 60-game season, it's still hard to judge to this day," Verdugo said. "Like yeah, it's a World Series, right? Yeah, they got a ring. But they didn't play any games at their home field. They didn't. There weren't any fans there. It was 60 games. Anyone could ball out for 60 games. That extra 102 is a big difference. They won it, it's a true one, for what we call it. But I still call it as I see it, it's still a 60-gamer."
By December 2023, Verdugo had landed in the Bronx. The 2024 season saw Verdugo don pinstripes with the New York Yankees and made for a classic matchup with the Dodgers in the World Series.
Verdugo slashed .233/.291/.356 with 13 home runs and 61 RBIs in 2024, but the highlight for Dodgers fans came in the ninth inning of World Series Game 5. The outfielder was the final out of the game, giving the Dodgers their first full-season championship since 1988.
Although Verdugo competed in the Fall Classic just a few months ago, the outfielder had not received a single major-league offer since he entered free agency, per The Athletic's Brendan Kuty. The news comes as somewhat of a surprise, especially for a 28-year-old that is a .272 career hitter.
Early in the offseason, MLB insider Jim Bowden predicted Verdugo would land a two-year deal from a club.
"Alex Verdugo is well-liked and respected by his teammates, brings high energy to the clubhouse, plays with an edge and is a solid defender in left field," Bowden wrote. "His power is pretty consistent as he has provided between 11 and 13 home runs in the last five full seasons. He plays every day, never complains and is the definition of an average major-league player."
For more Dodgers news, head over to Dodgers on SI.