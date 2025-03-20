Dave Roberts Declines to Name Everyday Starter for 2 Key Positions
The Los Angeles Dodgers are undefeated in 2025 thanks to two historic games in Tokyo, Japan to open up the MLB regular season.
With 160 games to go until the postseason, manager Dave Roberts still has yet to name an everyday starter at center field and second base.
The hole at second base was presumably going to be filled four-time KBO standout Hyeseong Kim, assuming the velocity difference that comes with MLB pitching wouldn't be an issue. Manager Dave Roberts revealed earlier this month that Kim was going to need a little extra time to adjust and would start his season in Triple-A.
Naturally, the Dodgers could look to some of their talented utility men to fill the gaps.
Tommy Edman and Kiké Hernández are both capable of playing second base or center field (among many other positions), while Miguel Rojas can slide around the infield and Andy Pages can get more reps in the outfield as he had 87 appearances there last season.
Roberts finally made his decision on the future of those two positions, but his answer didn't single out just one player.
“I think it’s just going to remain fluid,” Roberts said. “I think that’s a position where we have different players that can play second base, can play center field. So it’s not going to be one certain situation, versus left, versus right.
“I think just kind of rotating Tommy, Kiké, MIggy Ro at second base, Tommy in center field, Andy in center field – so it’s going to kind of remain fluid. I think each of those guys is going to play between three and call it five days (a week) – outside of Tommy, who’s going to be essentially an everyday guy.”
Perhaps it was fitting that the first two games of the season included two MVPs not playing, allowing this team to showcase how flexible they can be at any position. As of this small sample fans saw in Japan, the current roster is more than capable of fulfilling Roberts' vision of a fluid defensive roster.
