Beats by Dr. Dre (Beats) launched a new marketing campaign that centers around Los Angeles Dodgers superstar Shohei Ohtani posed with Dodger Stadium, the Santa Monica Pier and more.

Beats collaborated with accomplished photographer Daniel Sannwald for the visuals that portray Ohtani in a larger-than-life form. The images include Ohtani wearing various the Beats Studio Pro, Powerbeats Pro 2 and Powerbeats Fit headphones.

“Los Angeles is a city of energy, culture, and ambition. Wearing Beats and seeing myself rise above the skyline feels symbolic of the connection I have with this city and our fans. We rise high together.” Shohei Ohtani

Los Angeles Dodgers superstar Shohei Ohtani in a larger-than-life marketing campaign for Beats headphones. | Apple

Beats signed Ohtani as a brand ambassador in September 2024 as he neared the end of his first season with the Dodgers. In February 2025, Ohtani starred alongside LeBron James and Lionel Messi in a Beats commercial for the release of their Powerbeats Pro 2 headphones.

“Getting to be a part of this campaign with LeBron James and Lionel Messi is really special," Ohtani said in a statement when the commercial was released. "Tapping in to your heart is important whether you’re an athlete on the biggest stage or just getting started and I’m excited to partner with Beats to help deliver that message.”

In addition to Beats, Ohtani has done marketing work with ITO EN's Green Tea Brand, 'Oi Ocha,' New Balance, GungHo Online Entertainment (Japanese mobile gaming company), Seiko (Japanese watch brand) and Panasonic, among others.

Ohtani also has a children's book, "Decoy Saves Opening Day," that is scheduled to release on Feb. 3, 2026, marking his first work as an author. Michael Blank is the co-author with Ohtani, and illustrations were done by Fanny Liem. HarperCollins Publishers is publishing Ohtani's book.



Proceeds from book sales will support non-profit animal rescue organizations that help animals find forever homes. Late last year, Ohtani and his wife, Mamiko, launched the Shohei Ohtani Family Foundation.

"Our mission is to create healthier, happier communities by funding initiatives that inspire children to stay active and live well, and by supporting programs that rescue, protect, and care for animals in need," the foundation's mission statement reads.

Dodgers benefitting from Shohei Ohtani's stardom

When the Dodgers signed Ohtani to a record-setting 10-year, $700 million contract, it not only represented a signifcant addition for their roster but incredible business opportunities for the franchise.

In an interview with DodgerBlue.com, Dodgers president and CEO Stan Kasten remarked that even the most optimistic internal projections for sponsorship revenue that Ohtani would help bring in paled in comparison to how the organization has been able to capitalize.

That in turn has fueled the Dodgers' aggressive spending over recent years as they've signed the likes of Yoshinobu Yamamoto, Teoscar Hernández, Tanner Scott, Blake Snell, Edwin Díaz and Kyle Tucker to lucrative multi-year contracts.

It's resulted in the Dodgers winning back-to-back World Series titles and has them looking to become MLB's first three-peat champion since the 1998-2000 New York Yankees.