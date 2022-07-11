Skip to main content
MLB News: Watch Fan Faceplants Into Seats In Epic Fashion for Foul Ball

A foul ball goes into the stands, but one fan made sure if was leaving with a game ball

Every young baseball fans dream is to go home with a baseball. You bring your glove to the game in the hopes of catching a fly ball, but the chances will still remain very unlikely you'll end up with one. 

You have to be sitting at the right place at the right time. Look away for one second and you can easily miss your chance. Have rock hands, and the ball will end up in someone else's lap. 

With the Braves three games behind the Dodgers in the NL standings, the Braves focused on winning their matchup against the Nationals. Braves' Eddie Rosario looked to make an impact on the game, finishing with two hits, but one hit that didn't count made a bigger viral impact. 

Rosario dinged a foul ball into the stands and this fan knew it was his moment to finally shine. These moments don't come often, so it's only right to make the most of it. 

The fan would soon realize he made a terrible mistake and tumble head first into the stands in front of him going for the ball. Luckily for him, no one else was around to get the ball so he was able to come up with probably a sore nose and a memory to last a lifetime. 

The kid got his ball and the Nationals would go onto win the game. No one was around to try to fight for the ball, but he is now viral for doing what younger kids wish they can do. Take home a game ball. 

