Young Dodgers Pitcher Called Up Again Following Another Injury
The Los Angeles Dodgers recalled right-handed pitcher Landon Knack and placed right-handed pitcher River Ryan on the injured list Sunday.
Knack returns to the Dodgers for his fourth stint with the club, where he has a 2-2 record with a 3.07 earned run average in nine games (eight starts) this season. He has 42 strikeouts in 44 innings while limiting opponents to a .201 batting average.
Since the Dodgers optioned Knack to Oklahoma City on July 24, he made two starts. His second start on Aug. 6 resulted in a win. He struck out eight and allowed three over 5.2 innings.
The 27-year-old has spent most of the year with the Dodgers' Triple-A affiliate, going 4-2 with a 3.97 ERA and 67 strikeouts in 59 innings. Since 2021, he has made 67 minor league appearances (61 starts), going 18-15 with a 3.52 ERA and 328 strikeouts.
Knack was a second-round pick by the Dodgers in the 2020 First-Year Player Draft out of East Tennessee State University.
Knack might only be on the Dodgers' roster until Wednesday, when Walker Buehler is scheduled to be activated from the 15-day IL ahead of the team's game against the Milwaukee Brewers.
The move comes after the Dodgers placed River Ryan on the IL for the remainder of the season. The rookie pitcher left Saturday's game with right forearm tightness. Before the injury, he pitched 4.2 scoreless innings, allowing four hits and striking out four.
Ryan made four starts for the Dodgers, allowing three earned runs in 20.1 innings with 18 strikeouts.
Before reaching the big leagues, the 25-year-old made eight starts between the Arizona Complex League, Single-A Rancho Cucamonga, and Triple-A Oklahoma City this season, posting a 2.22 ERA with 33 strikeouts in 24.1 innings.
The right-hander has spent three seasons in the minor leagues, going 3-11 with a 3.22 ERA in 49 games (45 starts).
Ryan was acquired by the Dodgers from the San Diego Padres in exchange for infielder Matt Beaty and at the time, he was an infielder. Los Angeles turned him into a pitcher two years ago.
The Dodges have shown faith in their young arms in the farm system. At one point, the starting rotation featured four rookies – Gavin Stone, Justin Wrobleski, Ryan and Knack.
Knack will likely fill a bullpen role if needed Monday or Tuesday, before Buehler makes his expected return to the rotation.