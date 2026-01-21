Carlos Beltrán and Andruw Jones were voted into the National Baseball Hall of Fame by the Baseball Writers' Assocuation of America. The 2026 Hall of Fame class also is going to include Jeff Kent, who was elected by the Contemporary Baseball Era Committee during the Winter Meetings in Orlando.

Players who appear on the BBWAA ballot are elected into the Hall of Fame by appearing on at least 75% of ballots cast. Beltrán garnered 358 total votes, good for 84.2% of the electorate. Jones received 333 votes, earning enshrinement with 78.4%.

Beltrán and Jones are just the fourth center fielders elected into the Hall of Fame since 1981. They join Kirby Puckett (2001) and Ken Griffey Jr. (2016).

Beltrán, Jones, and Kent will be formally added to the Hall of Fame during Induction Weekend from July 24-27 in Cooperstown, N.Y. Joe Buck, recipient of the 2026 Ford C. Frick Award, and BBWAA Career Excellence Award winner for baseball writing, Paul Hoynes, will be celebrated that weekend as well.

2026 Baseball Hall of Fame Voting Results for Former Dodgers

Whether through the BBWAA ballot or special committee, a total of 11 former players with ties to the Dodgers, plus Don Mattingly, were under consideration for the Hall of Fame 2026 class.

Hall of Fame candidates may remain on the BBWAA ballot for up to a maximum of 10 years so long as they are listed on at least 5% of the annual ballots cast. The target in 2026 to remain eligible moving forward was 22 votes.

Jeff Kent, Don Mattingly, Gary Sheffield, Fernando Valenzuela

Kent received 14 votes from the 16-person Contemporary Era Committee. Candidates needed 75% (12 total) of the votes in order to gain induction into Cooperstown.

Kent was the only candidate elected by the Contemporary Era committee. Barry Bonds, Roger Clemens, Carlos Delgado, Dale Murphy, Mattingly, Gary Sheffield and Fernando Valenzuela all fell short in voting.

Bonds, Clemens, Sheffield and Valenzuela each received fewer than five votes, and by rule are not eligible when the Contemporary Baseball Era Committee next votes in 2028.

Meanwhile, Kent spent four of his 17 MLB seasons with the Dodgers from 2005-08. During that span he played in 521 games, batting .291/.367/.479 with 122 doubles, 75 home runs and 311 RBI. Kent was an All-Star and won a Silver Slugger Award in his first season with the Dodgers.



Bobby Abreu (131 votes, 30.8%)

After being granted his release by the Los Angeles Angels, Abreu signed with the Dodgers on May 4, 2012. He went on to appear in 92 games with the team, hitting .246/.361/.344 with eight doubles, three home runs and 19 RBI over 230 plate appearances.

Cole Hamels (101 votes, 23.8%)

Hamels infamously never pitched for the Dodgers after being signed to an incentive-laden contract in 2021 as he suffered a left shoulder injury while attempting to ramp up for the season.

Andruw Jones (333 votes, 78.4%)

Jones began his career with the Atlanta Braves, where he played 12 seasons with the team. He then signed a two-year, $36.2 million contract with the Dodgers in a deal that was essentially doomed from the beginning.

Jones underwent right knee surgery in May 2008 and played in just 75 games for the Dodgers that season.

Jones agreed to defer the majority of the $21.1 million remaining on his contract and was placed on waivers by the Dodgers in January 2009.

Matt Kemp (two votes, 0.5%)

Kemp, a sixth-round draft pick, made his MLB debut with the Dodgers in 2006. He had a breakout season the following year, batting .342/.373/.521 with 12 doubles and 10 home runs in 98 games.

Kemp had his most impressive showing in 2011, when he hit .324/.399/.586 and finished one home run shy of the 40/40 club. Kemp finished second in voting for the National League MVP Award, in a race that later became controversial when Ryan Braun admitted to PED usage.

Overall, Kemp spent parts of 10 seasons with the Dodgers. During that span he hit .292/.348/.494 with 240 doubles, 203 home runs and 703 RBI in 1,262 games. He earned three All-Star Game selections, won two Gold Gloves and a pair of Silver Slugger Awards while with L.A.

Kemp signed a one-day contract to retire with the Dodgers in 2024. He's no longer eligible for the BBWAA Hall of Fame ballot.

Howie Kendrick (zero votes)

Kendrick was drafted by the Angels in 2002 and remained with the team until getting traded to the Dodgers in December 2014.

Kendrick became a free agent after the 2015 season but re-signed with the Dodgers on a two-year contract. However, he was then traded to the Philadelphia Phillies in November 2016.

Kendrick hit .274/.331/.387 with 48 doubles and 94 RBI while producing a 2.4 WAR. Kendrick retired after the 2020 season.

Manny Ramírez (165 votes, 38.8%)

A stunning trade with the Boston Red Sox sent Ramírez to the Dodgers on July 31, 2008.

Ramírez arrived with a reputation that included questionable on-field antics, but he quickly endeared himself to fans, and "Mannywood" was born at Dodger Stadium.

Ramírez hit .396/.489/.743 with 17 home runs and 53 RBI in 53 games with the Dodgers after the trade, helping lead them to an NL West title and spot in NL Championship Series for the first time since 1988.

The Dodgers re-signed Ramírez to a two-year, $45 million contract, but it came with some controversy as he was suspended in May 2009 for a positive PED test.

Ramírez returned in early July and again played a pivotal part in the Dodgers winning NL West and advancing to the NLCS, where they were eliminated by the Phillies for a second October in a row.

Over parts of three seasons with the Dodgers, Ramirez hit .322/.433/.580 with 53 doubles, 44 home runs and 156 RBI. During that time in the playoffs, he batted .386/.500/.737 with five doubles, five home runs, 14 RBI and 12 runs scored in 16 games.

This was Ramírez's 10th-and-final season on the Hall of Fame ballot. He will become eligible for the Contemporary Era ballot in the fall of 2028.

Jimmy Rollins (108 votes, 25.4%)

Rollins played all but two of his17 MLB seasons with the Phillies, and helped them win the World Series in 2008.

Rollins was traded to the Dodgers in December 2014 and hit .224/.285/.358 with 24 doubles, 13 home runs and 41 RBI over 144 games. However, he lost the starting shortstop job to Corey Seager when the postseason began.

Chase Utley (251 votes, 59.1%)

Another former veteran infielder who won a World Series with the Phillies, Utley joined the Dodgers via trade in August 2015.

Utley endeared himself to the clubhouse and fans, and remained with the Dodgers through the 2018 season.

