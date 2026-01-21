What's Next for Dodgers After Signing Kyle Tucker

The Los Angeles Dodgers finalized the signing of Kyle Tucker to a four-year, $240 million contract on Wednesday. His deal reportedly includes a $64 million signing bonus, $30 million in deffered salary and opt-outs after the 2027 and 2028 seasons.

Tucker's contract became official six days after it was first reported he agreed to terms with the Dodgers. Part of the reason for the nearly one-week stretch was the Dodgers needing to make room on their 40-man roster.

That was achieved by Michael Sianni being designated for assignment.

Meanwhile, the signing of Tucker adds to an embarrassment of riches the Dodgers have collected over recent offseasons. A remarkable stretch that began with signing Shohei Ohtani and Yoshinobu Yamamoto in December 2023, has been followed the last two years with adding the likes of Blake Snell, Tanner Scott, Edwin Díaz and now Tucker on respective big-money contracts.

The addition of Tucker, who received an MLB record in average annual value as part of his Dodgers contract, reportedly has a contingent of team owners upset and planning to insist on a salary cap being included in the new collective bargaining agreement that will need to go into place after the 2026 season.

In the interim, the Dodgers' roster for this year largely appears set but there are scenarios in which they could still add to the group.

Potential Dodgers Moves After Kyle Tucker's Signing

Freddy Peralta trade

There continues to be speculation of the Milwaukee Brewers being open to trading Freddy Peralta, who is entering his final season of team control.

The Atlanta Braves, Baltimore Orioles, Boston Red Sox, Dodgers, Houston Astros, San Diego Padres, San Francisco Giants, New York Mets and New York Yankees are among the teams that have been connected to Peralta during the offseason.

Milwaukee reportedly would want to receive young starting pitching in a Peralta trade, and that could bode well for the Dodgers. Though, part of their calculus would need to evaluate the cost of potentially parting with someone such as Emmet Sheehan for what may only be a one-year rental.

Tarik Skubal trade

Another possible trade scenario, but perhaps less likely than Peralta being on the move, is with Detroit Tigers ace Tarik Skubal.

His name surfaced in trade speculation earlier in the offseason but rumblings have since cooled. Nevertheless, Skubal and the Tigers are headed toward an arbitration hearing in February.

Like Peralta, the left-hander is heading into his final season of team control. He's projected to receive a lucrative contract in free agency that may be out of the Tigers' price range, but the team could elect to delay a decision on Skubal's future until the trade deadline.

Re-sign Kiké Hernández

Perhaps the most likely scenario for the Dodgers despite interest in Peralta and Skubal is re-signing Kiké Hernández.

Given that Hernández is due to miss the start of the 2026 season because of left elbow surgery, there isn't much urgency to get a deal in place. Negotiations with Hernández figure to gain steam once Spring Training begins and teams can start utilizing the 60-day injured list.

Hernández has made it clear his preferred choice is to once again re-sign with the Dodgers.

