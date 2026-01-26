Alex Vesia Received Heartfelt Memento From Los Angeles Rams

Right as the Los Angeles Dodgers were on the verge of beginning the 2025 World Series, they announced Alex Vesia was away from the team in order to be alongside his wife due to "a deeply personal family matter.”

The announcement came on the eve of Game 1 against the Toronto Blue Jays, and Vesia was not included when the Dodgers officially set their World Series roster the next norming. Nor was he put on the Family Medical Emergency List.

That all but ruled out Vesia from possibly pitching in the World Series. The only scenario that would've allowed for him to be added onto the Dodgers roster was by replacing an injured pitcher.

Dodgers president of baseball operations Andrew Friedman explained the team decided against putting Vesia on the emergency list in order to avoid pressure with a timeline to return.

Vesia and his wife, Kayla, later revealed their daughter passed away on Oct . 26. "There are no words to describe the pain we’re going through but we hold her in our hearts and cherish every second we had with her," Kayla wrote.

Rams gift in honor of Alex Vesia's baby

The Instagram post have been the only public comments from the Vesias regarding their heartbreaking situation. Kayla has suggested that with time, she may get to the point of sharing more on their experience navigating the days since losing baby Sterling.

While the Vesias dealt with unfathomable loss, the Dodgers and MLB community rallied together to show their support. That's now extended to the Los Angeles Rams, who gifted Vesia a custom jersey signed by the team.

The Rams' jersey is the beloved white version that features yellow sleeves and blue accents. It's in a No. 1 and with "S. Vesia" as the name to pay tribute to Sterling.

Vesia shared a picture of the custom jersey and thanked the Rams in a story on his Instagram account during the NFC championship game, which was captured by Jomboy Media.

The Rams gifted a signed jersey to Dodgers reliever Alex Vesia 💙



Vesia and his wife Kayla lost their newborn daughter Sterling in October pic.twitter.com/T7VWrUbhUq — Jomboy Media (@JomboyMedia) January 26, 2026

During Game 6 of the World Series last year, every Blue Jays relief pitcher wrote 51 on their cap in tribute to Vesia.

The left-hander has shared some looks at his offseason throwing in recent weeks as the start of the 2026 season fast approaches. Vesia is expected to be with the Dodgers when Spring Training begins in February.

The Dodgers exercised their $3.65 million contract option to keep Vesia under team control through this season.

