Blue Jays Pitchers Send Message to Dodgers' Alex Vesia in Game 6 of World Series
If the Dodgers manage to win the World Series, they will do so without their best left-handed reliever.
Given some of their starting pitchers' struggles in the series, it's a minor miracle they have even managed to force Game 7 without Alex Vesia.
More news: Dodgers' World Series Roster Includes Huge Alex Vesia Update
Vesia went 4-2 with a 3.02 ERA in 68 regular-season games for the Dodgers this year, with a 0.989 WHIP and 80 strikeouts in 59.2 innings. Prior to the World Series he had not allowed a run in six consecutive postseason appearances.
In addition to stifling left-handed hitters, Vesia had limited right-handed opponents to a .193/.304/.378 slash line in the regular season, making him Dave Roberts' best option in many high-leverage situations — regardless of the opposing hitter's handedness.
But the Dodgers did not include Vesia on their roster for the World Series. The team released a statement that he and his wife, Kayla, are dealing with a "deeply personal family matter."
Vesia's wife announced on Instagram in April that the couple was expecting their first child. Neither Roberts, nor the team, have provided additional details about the nature of Vesia's absence.
More news: Players Choose Kyle Schwarber Over Dodgers' Shohei Ohtani For Major Award
Without saying a word, the Blue Jays' bullpen sent a message to Vesia in Game 6 of the World Series.
Relievers Seranthony Dominguez, Chris Bassitt, Mason Fluharty and Louis Varland all wrote the number 51 — Vesia's number — on their caps prior to entering the game.
The subtle show of support was touching — and easily overlooked amid the drama of Game 6. The Dodgers' 3-1 victory was far from certain until the final inning of the game.
Without Vesia, the Dodgers turned to left-hander Justin Wrobleski to pitch the seventh inning in relief of Yoshinobu Yamamoto.
Wrobleski needed an amazing defensive play from Miguel Rojas, and worked around a double by Ernie Clement, but got out of the inning without allowing a run.
In the bottom of the ninth inning, Roki Sasaki hit the first batter (Alejandro Kirk) and allowed an automatic double to the second (Addison Barger).
Tyler Glasnow relieved Sasaki and retired Ernie Clement on a soft pop-up, then got Andres Gimenez to hit a line drive to left field that hung up long enough for Kiké Hernández to catch it charging in.
When Hernández's one-hop throw doubled Barger off second base, the Dodgers sealed the victory and forced a winner-take-all Game 7 on Saturday.
If the game goes to the bullpen, keep an eye on the Blue Jays' hats. It seems the Dodgers aren't the only team whose players have Vesia on their minds.
For more Dodgers news, head over to Dodgers on SI.