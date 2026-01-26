Rob Manfred Defends Dodgers Amid Calls for MLB Salary Cap

The Los Angeles Dodgers remain firmly in the spotlight, both for winning back-to-back World Series and amid a raging debate as to whether or not they're ruining baseball.

While the Dodgers' aggressiveness in free agency has become a polarizing topic and fueled calls for an MLB salary cap being part of the new collective bargaining agreement (CBA), there is no denying they also have contributed to the economic surge baseball is enjoying.

And in the eyes of MLB commissioner Rob Manfred, there is something to be appreciated for what the Dodgers have accomplished.

During an appearance on WFAN Sports Radio, Manfred credited the Dodgers for excelling on the field and with generating revenue while operating within the constructs of the current CBA.

“I admire what the Dodger organization has done on both sides of the house. They’ve done a phenomenal job on the revenue side and they’ve made great baseball decisions. And, you know, getting those two together is harder than you think. And everything they’ve done, completely within the rules.”

Manfred's comments echo a sentiment he shared with media during Spring Training last year.

"I think the Dodgers have gone out and done everything possible, always within the rules that currently exist, to put the best possible team on the field. I think that's a great thing for the game," he said at the time.

"That type of competitive spirit is what people want to see. By the same token, I said this at the owners meetings and I'll say it again, it's clear we have fans in some markets that are concerned about the ability of the team in their market to compete with the financial resources of the Dodgers.

"I think if we've been consistent on one point, it's we try to listen to our fans on topics like this. I have heard people on this. Believe me. I got a lot of emails about it."

Frustration has certainly increased this offseason, but Game 7 drew 27.3 million viewers on Fox, becoming the most-watched Fall Classic game since 2017.

Furthermore, the Dodgers set a franchise record in attendance by surpassing 4 million for the first time, and MLB as a whole exceeded 71 million in attendance for 2025. It represented the third year in a row of growth for the first time since 2005-07.

Dodgers leading MLB's spending

Beginning with their signing of Shohei Ohtani in December 2023, the Dodgers to date have committed to more than $2 billion in payroll. The figure includes deferred salary, and extensions given to Tyler Glasnow and Will Smith.

However, the final number the Dodgers will pay hinges in part on Yoshinobu Yamamoto and Kyle Tucker each having player options in their respective contracts.