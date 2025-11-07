Alex Vesia's Wife Shares Devastating Family News
When the Dodgers announced that Alex Vesia was not included on the team's World Series roster due to a family matter, the exact reason for his absence was unclear.
Friday, Vesia's wife shared on her Instagram account the worst-case news that many feared.
"Our beautiful daughter went to heaven Sunday October 26th," Kayla Vesia wrote. "There are no words to describe the pain we’re going through but we hold her in our hearts and cherish every second we had with her."
On Oct. 23, the Dodgers announced the Vesias were navigating "a deeply personal family matter." Kayla Vesia announced on Instagram in April that the couple was expecting their first child.
While the Dodgers were defeating the Toronto Blue Jays in the World Series, manager Dave Roberts and the rest of the team did not comment publicly about about the nature of Vesia's absence.
In Game 6 of the World Series last Friday, every Blue Jays pitcher wrote the number 51 on their hat in tribute to Vesia.
"Thank you to the Dodgers for their understanding and support during this time," Kayla Vesia wrote on Instagram. "Our baseball family showed up for us and we wouldn’t be able to do this without them.
"Thank you Dodger Nation, Blue Jays organization and all baseball fans for your love and support. We have seen ALL your messages, comments and posts. It’s brought us so much comfort."
More to come on this story.