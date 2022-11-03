SF Giants legend Buster Posey sells 106-acre ranch for $3.9 million

Legendary SF Giants catcher Buster Posey and his wife Kristen Posey recently sold their ranch in Oroville, California ranch for $3.9 million. The Posey family put the property on the market with a $3.9 million asking price back in May. Charlie Engs and John Ward with California Outdoor Properties were the realtors charged with selling the property.

SF Giants catcher Buster Posey looks into the dugout. (2019) Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sport

The Butte County ranch is roughly 106 acres and includes access to multiple streams and lakes. Called the "Springer Lodge," it was advertised as a prime hunting property for deer, dove, turkey, and quail. There are also bass and catfish in the water sources.

Beyond the land itself, the property boasts a main house 3,340 square feet mansion with five bedrooms and five and a half bathrooms and a 4,800 square feet barn, which features five beds, a game room, a full bath, and more.

Not bad.

Posey grew in hunting and fishing and likely bought the property in 2016 to give him and his family easier access to hunting while they lived on the west coast. However, now that the family has returned to the South, the need for such an immaculate property has lessened. The Poseys also sold their Lafayette, California mansion for nearly $9.3 million earlier this year.

Posey, of course, retired after the 2021 season. He spent 12 big-league campaigns with the Giants, hitting .302/.372/.460 with 158 home runs in 1,371 games. He was selected to seven All-Star teams, won the 2010 NL Rookie of the Year, 2012 NL Most Valuable Player award, five Silver Sluggers, and a Gold Glove in 2016. He also led the Giants to three World Series titles and two additional postseason berths.

Posey has openly discussed missing some surprising parts of the game since retiring, but he has no plans to return to the field soon. With that said, he did solidify his place with the franchise late this season when he became a part-owner of the SF Giants. Still, it appears Buster Posey and his family have no plans of returning to the Bay Area on a more permanent basis after selling the family's ranch.