Buster Posey returns to SF Giants organization in a new role

Buster Posey returns to SF Giants organization in an unexpected way

SF Giants legend Buster Posey has become the first former MLB player in team history to become a principal partner in the franchise.

The SF Giants announced on Wednesday that former catcher Buster Posey has purchased a share of the franchise, becoming a principal partner and member of the team's Board of Directors. He is the first former MLB player to join the team's ownership group. Posey, of course, was the face of the franchise from 2009-2021 before hanging up his cleats after last season.

“I feel deeply connected to the Giants and the San Francisco Bay Area and hope that my perspective as a former player will be beneficial in growing the game and assisting the organization to build the next championship team both on and off the field,” said Posey in a press release earlier this morning.

“I have always had such great respect for the ownership group, many of whom I’ve gotten to know through the years, who provided the support for me and my teammates to achieve the successes we did.”

SF Giants catcher Buster Posey (28) smiles after hitting a home run. (2017)

Posey shared what he missed most in retirement earlier this month. While joining the Giants ownership group is far from returning to the field, Posey will obviously have more involvement with the team as one of its most powerful members.

“Upon his retirement last year, Buster said that he would always stay involved with the organization and when he approached us to express his interest in joining the ownership group, we were thrilled that he wanted to make this type of commitment. It is rare for a former player to join his own team’s ownership with the desire to have an active role,” said Giants Chairman Greg Johnson.

“I’m excited to have Buster serve on our Board of Directors where his unique perspective and valuable insights will be a benefit to both our business and baseball decisions. His lived experience within the organization, from the clubhouse to the community, will further make him a great thought partner for me, Larry, Farhan, and others.”

Posey should one day be inducted into the Baseball Hall of Fame. Selected by the Giants with the sixth overall pick in the 2008 MLB draft, he debuted with the team in 2009 before becoming their starting catcher the following season.

Across 12 big-league seasons, Posey hit .302/.372/.460 with 158 home runs in 1,371 games. He was selected to seven All-Star teams, won the 2010 NL Rookie of the Year, 2012 NL Most Valuable Player award, five Silver Sluggers, and a Gold Glove in 2016. He also led the Giants to three World Series titles and two additional postseason berths.

Buster Posey becomes the SF Giants 31st principal partner, putting him in a prime position to influence the organization. Granted, the behind-the-scenes actions of the franchise, particularly the team's owners, have always been hidden in a black box. Whether Posey is a highly influential member of the ownership group or not, outsiders will probably never know.

