Buster Posey shares a surprising thing he misses in his first year of retirement

In an appearance on KNBR on Wednesday, retired SF Giants legend Buster Posey shared something he misses about the game in his first year of retirement.

While it did not help the SF Giants in Wednesday's 5-4 loss to the Padres, former face of the franchise Buster Posey was in the Bay Area and in attendance at Oracle Park for the game. Earlier in the week, though, Posey joined Murph & Mac on KNBR 680 to talk about how he's adjusting to his first full year of retirement after stepping away from Major League Baseball following last season.

Posey talked about how he's enjoyed being able to spend more time with his family this year and joked about the hectic life he lives with his wife Kristen as the couple raises four young children. He was also asked what he misses most in his first year of retirement. His answer, Posey admitted, even surprised himself.

"It's probably not what I expected," Posey said. "It maybe speaks to how strange of a person I am, but I miss the grind. I miss the physicality of it. I miss a little bit of the pain as weird as that is. It was rewarding to go out and be able to work through stuff that hurt and feel like you could still do a job."

It speaks to Posey's toughness and competitive nature that in his first 162-game season away from the Giants, the thing he longs for is something that most players are excited to put behind them when they hang up their cleats. Posey pondered that his desire to perform in spite of discomfort is probably the reason he was such a successful catcher in the first place. Backstops are constantly dealing with pain and bruises caused by foul tips and squatting for hours each day, and in retirement, Buster Posey is strangely wishing he could be pushing through those pains once again.

You can check out Posey's full answer to the question here:

